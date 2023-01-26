Super Falcons Coach Invites Oshoala, Ebi, Others For Revelation Cup

In-form Barcelona Femenin striker Asisat Oshoala and veteran Onome Ebi headlined the list of players invited by the Super Falcons’ coach Randy Waldrum for the 2023 Revelation Cup.

The competition, which is billed for Leon, Mexico City will run between the 15th and 21st of February 2023.

Other players inked for the tournament are goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie; forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Francisca Ordega among others.

Nigeria, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia are the participating teams in the competition which is part of preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons delegation is billed to leave the country on Saturday, 11th February.

FULL LIST OF SUPER FALCONS’ PLAYERS FOR THE 2023 REVELATION CUP

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas (Spain); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenin, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)