Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Case Against Taraba APC Guber Candidate Bwacha

The Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State capital has dismissed a case of certificate forgery against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

Justice Bala Usman also struck out the case that borders on false information tendered to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against Bwacha for “lack of sufficient evidence.”

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Sets Aside Bwacha, Binani’s Nullification

Delivering the judgement late Saturday night in the suit filed by Chief David Sabo Kente, a Chieftain of the APC in Taraba and an aspirant at the last governorship primaries of the party in the state, Justice Usman said that the plaintiff could not prove his case of criminal forgery against the defendant beyond any reasonable doubt as required by law.

The judge said that the plaintiff was not able to call those institutions where the respondent had gotten certificates to serve as witnesses in the suit.

Addressing journalists after the ruling, Counsel to the plaintiff, Pius Damba said his team would study the judgement and advise his client on the necessary step to take.

Basking in the euphoria of the judgment, Counsel to the APC, Barrister Boniface Iorkumbur, described the ruling as a landmark judgment. He said the plaintiff could not prove his allegations beyond any reasonable doubt due to his inability to present substantial evidence to prove the allegation of forgery against Bwacha.

For Danjuma Tukura, Counsel to Emmanuel Bwacha, he commended the judge for taking his time and patience to deliver such a unique judgement at night.

Nevertheless, the Plaintiff, Chief David Kente told journalists Saturday night that he was not satisfied with the judgement and would approach the Court of Appeal.

Kente had earlier filed a case against Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, challenging his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party at the last primary election and the ruling at the Supreme Court is billed for this week.