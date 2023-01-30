Osimhen On Same Level As Drogba But Needs To Stop Diving, Says Mourinho

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho believes Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is on the same level as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba but needs to be a bit more professional.

The Napoli forward was on song as Luciano Spalletti’s men brushed aside Roma 2-1 in a league tie on Sunday, pushing the Super Eagle star’s Serie A tally to 14 so far in the campaign.

While the former Chelsea boss praised Osimhen’s exploits in the Serie A, he says the Nigerian must do better.

“And if you want me to compare him with Drogba, I would say, the level is there but Drogba would never dive,” the former Manchester United gaffer told a post-match press conference.

“If Victor can change that in his game, he is okay. If only I am at a club with a lot of money, I’ll buy him.”

‘An Amazing Goal’

Mourinho said he told the Nigerian “‘you scored an amazing goal, but you didn’t need to dive all the time’. That’s what I told him. That’s what I think.

“He scored an amazing goal. Even from my bench, I almost clapped, because it was an amazing goal.

“He did the same in Rome, he scored an amazing goal in Rome. So for me, he’s a fantastic player. But I repeat what I told him, he doesn’t need to dive.”