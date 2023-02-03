Supreme Court Dismisses APC’s Suit Against PDP On Reps Ticket Tussle

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal on the ground that APC has no legal right to dabble in the candidate’s selection of the PDP.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that the APC acted like a meddlesome interloper in the way it got involved in the affairs of the PDP.

A chieftain of the APC in Imo State, Nnamdi Igbokwe had instituted the suit against the nomination of Emeka Chinedu as PDP’s candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise Federal Constituency.

He had prayed for an order of the court against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept or list Chinedu as the lawfully nominated candidate.

The grouse of the APC was that the PDP’s candidate was returned unopposed in a primary election for the National Assembly election.

While dismissing the appeal, Justice Agim held that the case of the APC lacked merit.