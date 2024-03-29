Police Hand Over Delta King, Ikolo To Military

Wanted King of Ewu, Clement Ikolo, who turned himself in has been handed over to the military by the police.

The development has been confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe.

King Ikolo who was one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama community, turned himself in to the Delta State Police Command on Thursday.

The monarch was said to have arrived at the state police command headquarters at exactly 6:41 pm, to report himself to Police Commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda.

Before he turned himself in to the police, the monarch spoke to journalists, insisting on his innocence.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Headquarters declared eight persons, including Ikolo, wanted over their alleged roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel on a peace-keeping mission to Delta State.

Those declared wanted are Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki; a traditional ruler, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe; Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi.