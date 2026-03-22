Ozoro Palace Condemns Violence Against Women, Distances Self From Festival Abuse

The Palace of Ozoro Kingdom in Delta State has condemned acts of violence, harassment, and intimidation against women, following widespread outrage over incidents linked to the 2026 Alue-Do fertility festival.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Anthony Ovietoboro, Ogbogbo Ibuka I, Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, the palace described the reported harassment of two young women during the festival as “deeply regrettable, unacceptable, and entirely inconsistent with the values, traditions, and moral fabric of Ozoro Kingdom and the wider Isoko nation.”

The Palace clarified that it does not condone any form of abuse and firmly rejected claims circulating on social media suggesting that such acts were sanctioned by the kingdom.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Palace firmly dissociates itself from any narrative suggesting that such reprehensible acts, including allegations of rape or widespread atrocities, were endorsed, sanctioned, or tolerated by the Kingdom,” the statement read.

It said that such claims are false and capable of inciting unrest while damaging the cultural heritage of the community.

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Providing context, the Palace explained that the Ozoro Kingdom comprises five autonomous traditional communities, each with distinct customs. It noted that the Uruamudhu community had observed the ancient Alue-Do festival on Thursday, March 19, 2026, a cultural event historically associated with fertility blessings.

While acknowledging that certain symbolic rites are part of the tradition, the Palace stressed that these practices “do not, and must never, translate into harassment, coercion, abuse, or any violation of personal dignity and rights”.

“The Palace makes it abundantly clear that any individual or group who exploits cultural gatherings as a cover for misconduct, lawlessness, or criminal behaviour stands in direct violation of both our cultural ethos and the laws of the land,” it added.

The Palace also expressed support for security agencies investigating the incident, calling for the perpetrators to be identified and prosecuted.

“We call for a thorough investigation and the application of the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement read.

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It urged the public and the media to verify information before dissemination and avoid spreading unverified claims that could inflame tensions.

“The Palace of Ozoro Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving the dignity of all persons, protecting the integrity of our cultural heritage, and ensuring that all festivals and public gatherings are conducted in a safe, orderly, and respectful manner,” the statement added.

The controversy surrounding the festival has sparked national outrage after viral videos showed mobs of men harassing and assaulting women in broad daylight, with some social media users describing the event as a “rape festival”.

However, community leaders have maintained that the Alue-Do festival is traditionally a fertility rite involving symbolic acts intended to bless married women seeking children, insisting that the event was hijacked by hoodlums who exploited it to perpetrate criminal acts.

Authorities have since taken action. As of March 22, 2026, the Delta State Police Command confirmed the arrest of 15 suspects, including the community head and chief organiser, Omorede Sunday.

The Delta State Government has also condemned the incident, stressing that cultural practices cannot justify criminal behaviour.

The Alue-Do festival has been banned, while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.