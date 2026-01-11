Police Arrest Suspected Cultist, Armed Robber In Delta

Police operatives have arrested a suspected cultist and armed robber, as well as a suspect found in possession of illicit drugs, alongside the recovery of weapons and controlled substances in Delta State.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, identified the suspect as Gift Ojulowo.

He said four other suspects fled upon sighting the police who were conducting patrols along Hausa Market, Ubeji.

The Command’s spokesman stated that the hoodlums were loitering suspiciously in the early hours of Saturday when they sighted police operatives and fled the scene.

“Upon sighting the police team, the suspects took to their heels and fled in different directions,” the statement read.

“The operatives gave chase and, in the process, one Gift Ojulowo, male, 30 years, of New Layout, Ubeji, was apprehended,” the statement said.

Edafe said a search of Ojulowo led to the recovery of a locally fabricated gun and two live cartridges, concealed in his trousers.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity cult group.

“The suspect and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody, while preliminary investigation is ongoing.

“Efforts have been intensified to identify, track, and arrest other fleeing members of the gang for possible prosecution,” the Command’s spokesman said.

In a separate operation, operatives of the Raiders Unit, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a 43-year-old male, Obi Onuigbi Ndubuoso, on January 8, 2026, at about 1:30 p.m.

“Professional search conducted on the suspect resulted in the recovery of thirty-six (36) bottles of illicit drugs, popularly known as Laughing Gas (Nitrous Oxide),” Edafe stated.

It was noted that Akanya Agbogha, Commander of the Raiders Unit, supervised the operation, and the suspect and exhibits are currently in police custody.

According to the Command, investigations are ongoing to trace the sources and distribution channels of the drugs.