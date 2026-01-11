NDLEA Nabs 80-Year-Old Ex-Convict, Uncovers Illicit Drugs Hidden In Mannequins

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an 80-year-old former convict, Jeremiah Isaiah Nkanta, in Mmanta-Abak, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, with 5.7 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said Nkanta had previously been convicted for drug trafficking in December 2022 and served a two-year sentence.

“Barely three years after he was arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to two years imprisonment for dealing in illicit drugs, an 80-year-old grandpa, Jeremiah Nkanta, has again been nabbed by operatives of the NDLEA for returning to the criminal trade,” Babafemi stated.

“Notorious for illicit drug business, Nkanta was first arrested by NDLEA on December 14, 2022, prosecuted, and sentenced to two years in jail by a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Not ready to let go of the old habit, Nkanta returned to the illicit drug trade, and following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, January 10, 2025, tracked the octogenarian ex-convict to his Mmanta-Abak Village, Abak LGA, where he was arrested with 5.7 kilograms of skunk in his residence.”

The anti-narcotics agency also intercepted 37-year-old businessman Ani Onyebuchi Romans along Oron-Ibaka Road in a separate operation in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Romans was nabbed along Oron–Ibaka Road on Friday, January 9, while travelling with full-body mannequins allegedly meant for onward movement to Cameroon.

During a search of him, NDLEA operatives said mannequins were stuffed with tramadol pills weighing a total of 5.3kg.

“In Akwa Ibom State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Oron–Ibaka Road in Oron LGA on Friday, January 9, intercepted a 37-year-old businessman, Ani Onyebuchi Romans, while travelling with full-body mannequins for his clothing business in Cameroon. A search of the mannequins revealed that they were stuffed with tramadol pills weighing 5.3 kilograms.

“The suspect claims he resides in Cameroon and was reportedly returning to his base after the Christmas and New Year holidays when he was apprehended.

“It was revealed that he bought the drugs in Onitsha, Anambra State, and was trafficking them to Cameroon to sell, using two mannequins to conceal the opioids,” he stated.

In Oyo State, raids across different locations led to the seizure of various illicit drugs and the arrest of notorious dealers, including 45-year-old Remi Bamidele, alias “Aluko the Mafia,” at Sasa, Ibadan. A total of 10.696 kilograms of Colorado, Scottish Loud, Ghana Loud, Canadian Loud and skunk, all strains of cannabis, were recovered from him. Two vehicles — a Toyota Venza and a Toyota Yaris with registration number HG 06 LYD — were also seized during his arrest on Thursday, January 8.

At the Adegbayi area of Ibadan, NDLEA officers on Friday, January 9, arrested Adeola Toheeb, 27, with various quantities of Colorado, Ghana Loud and skunk. Another suspect, Habeeb Ali, 29, was arrested at Ring Road, Ibadan, with 1.264 kilograms of Colorado, Scottish Loud and skunk. A cash exhibit of ₦1,307,100 was also recovered from him at the point of his arrest on Saturday, January 10.

In Edo State, a dispatch rider, Osagbovo Edigin, 30, alongside two other suspects, Ebimi Labo, 28, and Akhimie Success, 25, were arrested on Friday, January 9, at Ihama/Airport Road GRA, Benin City, in connection with the seizure of 118 grams of Canadian Loud and a wrap of Colorado.