Delta: Police Debunk ‘Death In Custody’ Reports, Warn Against Misinformation

The Delta State Police Command has denied a publication by one Israel Joe, alleging that an unnamed suspect died in Police custody at Ekpan Police Station.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in Asaba on Saturday, stated unequivocally that the allegation is “false, misleading, completely unfounded’, and an attempt to undermine the effort the command is putting to reduce crime in the state.

The Command noted that at no time did “any suspect die in Police custody in Ekpan or any part of the state”, as claimed.

It explained that the operation referenced was a coordinated raid on identified criminal hideouts carried out on 25th and 26th March 2026, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of over 270 suspects across Ughelli and Warri, including suspected drug traffickers and wanted cultists. Large quantities of illicit drugs were also recovered during the exercise.”

It said all suspects arrested were duly screened, adding that those not found wanting or indicted were released, while others are currently in custody, in good condition.

“It’s important to reiterate again that no casualty was recorded.

“The Command views the deliberate spread of such misinformation as reckless and capable of misleading the public, undermining confidence in law enforcement, and distracting ongoing efforts to rid the State of criminal elements.

“While recognising the place of civil engagement, the Command will not tolerate individuals who operate under the guise of activism or blogging to peddle false and misleading narratives against the Police. Accordingly, the Command warns that any individual found publishing or circulating false information against the Police will be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

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The Commissioner of Police reiterated that the Command remains resolute and undeterred in its constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property and ensure that residents of Delta State continue to live in safety and peace.

It urged members of the public to disregard the said publication and rely only on official channels for credible information, adding that the Delta State Police Command remained committed to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of all citizens.