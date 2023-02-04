‘Don’t Let Them Cheat Us’, 94-Year-Old Adebanjo Joins Obi’s Campaign In Abeokuta

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Saturday, campaigned for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the ancient city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He urged a crowd of Labour Party supporters at the rally to vote in Obi, warning that enormous suffering awaits Nigerians if Obi doesn’t win the February 25 presidential poll.

The nonagenarian, who was at the rally held at the Ake Palace Ground in the state capital alongside another Afenifere chieftain, Chief Femi Okunrounmu, amongst others, cautioned the people to come out on the day of election and vote, saying, “don’t let them cheat us”.

Adebanjo, who addressed the people in Yoruba, said, “Ensure you vote, don’t let them cheat us. What is on the ground is not about Ayo Adebanjo. No matter what happens, I can’t be affected. I am expecting God to call me home. Enormous suffering await us if we don’t vote in Obi.”

The 94-year-old elder statesman had snubbed the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who is from the South-West geopolitical zone to endorse Obi, a former Anambra State governor, saying in the interest of justice and fairness all Nigerians should be Obi-Datti compliant.

Obi has enjoyed a wave of endorsements in the last couple of weeks including those of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Chief Edwin Clark of the Pan Niger Delta Forum; Dr Bitrus Pogu of the Middle Belt Forum, and Chief John Nwodo of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, amongst others.

Also speaking at the rally on Saturday, Obi assured the people of a new Nigeria built on rule of law, fundamental human rights, probity, and accountability if elected president come February 25.

The LP presidential candidate promised to fight insecurity and poverty while seeking the understanding and support of the electorate.

He also expressed his desire to put back the country on the path of growth and progress if elected.

The Ogun State Rally was simply awesome; it was further buoyed by the presence of PA Adebanjo. We are eternally grateful. -PO pic.twitter.com/cQbKZ9b8tM — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 4, 2023

Addressing the crowd, Obi said, “Help us to build a new Nigeria by lifting people out of poverty, by moving Nigeria from consumption to production.

“We want a Nigeria if students go to the university, four years will be four years, no more ASUU strike. We want a Nigeria where Nigerian youths will have jobs; that is the Nigeria we want.

“This election, let nobody tell you about tribe. Every tribe is hungry. No tribe buys bread cheaper. Let nobody tell you about religion; no religion buys bread cheaper – every tribe, every religion is suffering.”

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure while making case for Obi put the current socio-economic and political challenges at the door of the ruling APC. He subsequently called for a change of leadership of the country come February 25.

And as part of his visit to the ancient city, the LP presidential candidate and his entourage were guests of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo where he sought royal blessings for his journey to the presidency.