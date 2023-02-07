Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury Agree To Cage Match With Mike Tyson As Referee

Barely three weeks after his departure from the UFC, former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, has teased a cage match with the gypsy king, Tyson Fury after a supposed agreement was reached on Tuesday

An enticing twist to the pact wouls be the appearance of a guest referee in the form of a former heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson to oversee proceedings.

Two weeks ago on a Youtube podcast show, Fury called out Ngannou, when fans of the pair have been pushing for a likely clash.

”Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of contract with the UFC,” Fury had said.

‘Let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet.

‘Let’s kick it up spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensberry [boxing rules], and let’s have a bada** referee like ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

‘Did I just sell that to the world?’

The Marquess of Queensberry Rules are a set of rules that are generally accepted to allow for fair boxing matches

A highlight of the rules is the ”no hugging and wrestling” stipulation.

The 36-year-old Cameroonian-French national gave his nod of acknowledgment to the challenge with emojis of a tick of approval on his Twitter handle.

&

*4oz gloves ✅️

*Cage ✅️

*Mike Tyson as referee ✅️

*Queensberry rules✅️ Advertisement What else? – Baddest Man on the Planet https://t.co/jiOImL0T7O — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 6, 2023

nbsp;

Ngannou continued with a cryptic message about which of the top pugilists he plans to face next in an image that included Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

”Decisions,” the statement read.

Tyson is yet to give formal consent to the request by Fury but is expected to have no qualms with the idea.

Both parties’ management are expected to meet in the coming weeks to make the bout an official affair