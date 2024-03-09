×

Ngannou Apologises To Fans After Shattering Defeat To Joshua

The Cameroonian fighter was knocked out by the former world heavyweight champion in the second round.  

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated March 9, 2024
Twitter
British boxer Anthony Joshua (L) competes with Cameroonian-French boxer Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena indoor stadium, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

 

Francis Ngannou has apologised to his fans following a devastating loss to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The Cameroonian fighter was knocked out by the former world heavyweight champion in the second round.

Ngannou, a mixed martial artist went into the fight with high expectations following his impressive boxing debut against Tyson Fury last year but fell short against his more experienced Nigerian-British opponent.

READ ALSO: ‘Number One’ Joshua Defeats Ngannou With Brutal Second-Round KO

The 37-year-old second round knockout defeat came after failing to fully recover from a first round knockdown by Joshua.

A strong right hand by Joshua forced the referee to stop the fight in the second round.

“Sorry guys I let you all down,” Ngannou wrote on his X account.

“Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love.”

More Stories