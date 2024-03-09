Ngannou Apologises To Fans After Shattering Defeat To Joshua

Francis Ngannou has apologised to his fans following a devastating loss to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The Cameroonian fighter was knocked out by the former world heavyweight champion in the second round.

Ngannou, a mixed martial artist went into the fight with high expectations following his impressive boxing debut against Tyson Fury last year but fell short against his more experienced Nigerian-British opponent.

The 37-year-old second round knockout defeat came after failing to fully recover from a first round knockdown by Joshua.

A strong right hand by Joshua forced the referee to stop the fight in the second round.

“Sorry guys I let you all down,” Ngannou wrote on his X account.

“Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love.”