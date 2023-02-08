Nigeria’s Polls Crucial, Your Voice Matters – Obasanjo Tells Voters

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria’s polls are crucial in determining who pilots the nation’s affairs for the next four years.

He called on Nigerian voters to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves, saying their voices matter.

“In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May,” Obasanjo said while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

“And all of us in Nigeria, as I have said to you, I have been in Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week, from Sunday and they are as concerned what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.

“For them, Nigeria’s election is of importance. I believe that for us who are directly involved, we cannot take any less important than those people.

“I, therefore, understand why you are here. Your party (ADC) is one of the significant parties in existence in this country and it doesn’t matter how the amplitude, your voice matters. Therefore, I understand why you are here.

“We are here also as a family, we are all in Nigeria we are a family, Nigeria family and therefore when we gather together, we can also talk and discuss as members of the same family – Nigeria family for what is of concern to Nigeria.”