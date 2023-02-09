Atiku Promises To Set Aside Funds To Empower Youths, Women 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to empower youths if elected later this month.

He made the pledge during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State on Thursday.

“We shall provide road infrastructure that will link Kano to all the neighbouring states. We will make sure that university lecturers are paid so that our children will continue to go to school. I have also pledged to set some funds aside for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprises for self-employment,” the former vice president told the crowd of supporters.

Atiku also vowed to make Kano state a leading commercial centre in the country and revive agriculture in the area.

Kano, as a city of commerce, finds an appeal in our mission to #RecoverNigeria. Recovery means returning Kano to its place of pride in industry and entrepreneurship. Advertisement On behalf of my team, I wish to share my deepest appreciation to the people of Kano for such a large turnout.-AA pic.twitter.com/oUL3gi3hpk — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 9, 2023

“We are pleased to meet with you today and we cannot believe that you are so many and in thousands supporting PDP. We have known that Kano is PDP. We thank you for coming out in your numbers to support us,” Atiku said.

“Kano has always been the centre of commerce in Nigeria. When PDP returns to power, we will make sure that Kano becomes a leading commercial centre in the country.

“We shall open the borders. We shall also ensure that Kano State is secured so that you can do your business without fear.

“The people of Kano are also known for farming. So if you elect me, I will support the agricultural sector and improve the business activities of the people. We will make Agriculture a priority.”

Rescue Mission

On his part, the party’s national chairman Iyorchia Ayu berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its policies, specifically the naira swap.

“They brought another problem, they changed the currency. We did not tell them to change the currency but they did it themselves,” the PDP chief told the crowd.

“They have not thought about how it will affect the poor. But we the PDP will come to rescue Nigeria.”