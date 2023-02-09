INEC Begins Probe As Twitter Account Likes Post Criticising Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is probing the circumstance surrounding its verified Twitter account liking a post criticising the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The electoral umpire also said it will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established after investigation.

On Wednesday, INEC’s verified account on the microblogging site liked a post in which the son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Seun Kuti, censured Obi.

Many Twitter users excoriated the commission for being sentimental when it should be objective as the umpire for the February 25 presidential election.

The commission’s account subsequently unliked the post and INEC issued a statement, assuring Nigerians of its neutrality, stating that it will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates,” the statement read.

“The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”