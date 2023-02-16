Redesign Policy Targeted At Some Individuals, Stirring Violence, Could Mar Elections – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike is of the opinion that the New Naira redesign policy was targeted to undo some individuals, adding that this has stirred violence and has the capacity to mar the forthcoming elections.

In a media chat after the President’s national broadcast on Thursday morning, Governor Wike said the timing suggest that there is a political side to the implementation of the redesign policy.

“As far as I am concerned, I believe that this policy is targeted at some people,” Wike stated, noting especially that his inference becomes more valid because the government has said one major aim to the policy is to curb vote buying.

When asked if he might be one of those targeted, the governor replied, “that cannot affect us” adding that there is no reason for him to engage in vote buying seeing that his works as governor are glaring and the people of Rivers State can attest to what has been accomplished.

“You can see that the people are with us, what are we going to do with vote buying,” Wike asked rhetorically.

Speaking further about the weight of the policy on the forthcoming elections, the Rivers State governor said what he and his counterparts have been trying to avoid is a situation where in implementing this policy, violence erupts leading to a cancellation or postponement of the election.

According to him, this is why people are saying that “all these things are targeted for people to be angry and to be violent and at the end of the day, the election will not take place”.

He stressed that these are postulations and the governors are saying that this can be avoided because every Nigerian is interested in the coming elections and the emergence of a new government.