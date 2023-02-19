We Did Not Invade Tinubu’s Residence — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to reports suggesting that the anti-graft agency recently invaded the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The EFCC, in a statement on Sunday and signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Sunday afternoon, rebutted the claims and noted that they never carried out such raid.

It also stated that there was no recovery of a humongous sum of N400billion at Tinubu’s residence.

Below is the antigraft agency’s statement titled: “EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home”.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news. Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity 19/02/2023.”