Old Naira Notes Post Was Handiwork Of Hacker, Says Aisha Buhari 

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari says a fake statement on her social media pages about the extension of the deadline for the old naira notes was posted by a hacker

Early Tuesday, a statement purported to be from the CBN claiming that the apex bank has directed the recirculation of the old naira notes until May, made headlines on social media.

The statement, which has been debunked by the CBN, was equally shared on Aisha Buhari’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

While she has now deleted it, she claimed the development was because her accounts were hacked.

“It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted,” she wrote hours later.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with the Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference, and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms. But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”