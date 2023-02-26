2023 Elections: Tinubu Wins 12 LGs In Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has won 12 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.

In the result of 12 out of 16 LGAs announced so far by the Ekiti State Presiding Officer for INEC, Prof Akeem Lasisi, Tinubu recorded the highest votes in the LGAs ahead of his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Results from four local governments are still expected to complete the statistics.

See the results of the 12 local governments already announced:

1. Ilejemeje Local Government

APC 4599

LP 97

PDP 2662

2. ISE/ORUN Local Government

APC 11,415

LP 497

PDP 2734

3. EFON Local Government

APC 5873

LP 125

PDP 2521

4. GBONYIN Local Government

APC 11969

LP 245

PDP 4178

5. EMURE Local Government

APC 8159

LP 465

PDP 3035

6. IREPODUN/IFELODUN Local Government

APC 14265

LP 544

PDP 5516

7. IKERE Local Government

APC 11659

LP 910

PDP 7198

8. IJERO Local Government

APC 12628

LP 373

PDP 5731

9. IDO/OSI Local Government

APC 11917

LP 782

PDP 7476

10. EKITI WEST Local Government

APC 14516

LP 391

PDP 4318

11. MOBA Local Government

APC 12046

LP 246

PDP 5847

12. IKOLE Local Government

APC 15465

LP 779

PDP 10,198