2023 Elections: 73-Year-Old Woman, Two Others Arrested With 20 PVCs In Edo

A 73-year-old woman, Comfort Muoneke, and two other suspects have been arrested with 20 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Edo State.

The trio were nabbed by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who deployed personnel nationwide to monitor the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

According to a terse statement issued on Sunday, one of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was apprehended at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City.

The suspects who were said to have made useful statements will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested three persons for being in possession of several permanent voter cards,” the statement read.

“One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVC belonging to different people.

“She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.”