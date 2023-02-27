2023 Elections: PDP Wins Kaduna North Senatorial Seat

The The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Khalid Ibrahim-Mustapha as the winner of the Kaduna North Senatorial District election.

Announcing the result on Monday, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, Saleh Ado of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, says the PDP candidate polled a total of 250,026 votes to defeat his closest rival, the incumbent senator, Suleiman Abdu- Kwari of the All Progressives Congress who scored 190,008 votes.

He said that Usman Bawa of NNPP scored 28,511 to come third, while Sidi Ibrahim Bamalli of the Labour Party polled 28,418 votes to clinch the fourth position.