2023 Elections: Tinubu Triumphs In Ogun, Atiku In Second Place

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in Ogun State, beating out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, APC candidate Bola Tinubu finished in first place with 341,554 votes, while the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar polled 123,831.

In third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, were Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) who got 85,829 votes, Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with 10,529, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polling 2,200.

The number of registered voters in the state was 2,687,606 with total accredited voters put at 612,341.

The total number of votes cast was 611,448, comprising 580,124 valid votes and 31,324 rejected votes.