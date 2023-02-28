2023 Elections: Atiku Wins Akwa Ibom

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in Akwa Ibom State in the just concluded presidential election.

According to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s collation officer in the state, Atiku polled 214,012 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The Director General of Atiku’s Campaign Council Udom Emmanuel is the incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom State.

APC’s Tinubu scored 160,620 to take second while LP’s Obi scored 132,683 to come in third place. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 7,796 to come in distant fourth.

A total of 603,894 were accredited out of the total 2,501,081of registered voters. A total number of 587,417 votes were cast, 555,088 were recorded as valid and 32,328 votes were rejected.