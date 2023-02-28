Calls For INEC Chair’s Resignation Misplaced – Spokesman

The Chief Press Secretary to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, has faulted calls for the resignation of his principal, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oyekanmi said the calls by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are misplaced.

He specifically singled out the PDP agent, Senator Dino Melaye on the allegation that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties.

“The call by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party for the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign is misplaced. The allegation by Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible,” the statement read.

“At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process.”

According to Oyekanmi, there are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied with the outcome of an election.

Such procedures, he stated, do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.

“To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

The 2023 general election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidence to pursue their cases,” he added.