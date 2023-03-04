Zelensky Congratulates Tinubu, Says Ukraine-Nigeria Relations Will Be Strengthened

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has congratulated the Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in last Saturday’s presidential election.

The Ukrainian president took to Twitter to send compliments on Thursday, a day after Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on winning the Nigerian presidential election. I look forward to close cooperation,” he said.

“I’m convinced that 🇺🇦-🇳🇬 bilateral interaction will be strengthened. 🇺🇦 is ready to work together to overcome global challenges, including threats to food security!”

INEC declared Tinubu the winner in the small hours of Wednesday morning.