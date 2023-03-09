Bus-Train Crash: Sanwo-Olu Suspends Campaign For Three Days

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended campaign activities ahead of the March 18 governorship election following the accident involving a train and a bus conveying civil servants on Thursday.

The governor, who is running for a second term in office, disclosed this in a Facebook post that gave account of his visit to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where most of the victims of the accident are being treated.

In addition to suspending his campaign activities, Sanwo-Olu also said all flags would be flown at half-mast and all civil servants would work till 12 noon on Friday before returning home to be with their loved ones during “this trying time”.

He solicited blood donors for the victims receiving treatment across different state government medical facilities, noting that it is still a critical period for some of them.

The governor commended the team at LASUTH for expertly setting up an outdoor triage centre which he said has contributed to saving lives, speeding up injury level profiling and supporting immediate critical action.

According to him, there were 85 passengers on board the bus with six deaths, 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries, according to the LASUTH classification scale.

He described the incident as totally avoidable, saying it simply required patience and the need to follow proper transportation protocol.