AMVCA 2026: We Need To Kill Piracy, You Need To Have Full Economic Benefit – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for a united and uncompromising fight against piracy in Africa’s entertainment industry, warning that creative excellence and artistic brilliance will amount to little if creators are denied the full rewards of their hard work.

His remarks come at a point where there is a growing push to protect Africa’s creative economy at a time when Nigerian and African entertainment continue to command global attention.

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Addressing key figures in the entertainment sector at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held at the Eko Hotels in Lagos on Saturday, the Lagos state governor said the continued rise of Africa’s creative industry must be matched by deliberate efforts to eliminate piracy in all its forms.

“All of the great work you’re all doing will amount to nothing if we let piracy take shine out of all of this,” Sanwo-Olu said. stressing that intellectual property theft remains one of the greatest threats to the economic future of entertainers.

He added: “We need to kill piracy in whatever form, shape, because we want you all to be economically sound, to have the full benefit, full economic benefit, of your sweat.”

But while the industry’s influence is expanding internationally, piracy remains a major drain on revenue, depriving creators of earnings and weakening long-term growth.

The governor noted that Africa’s entertainment industry is powered by extraordinary talent and intellectual capacity, but said those gifts must translate into meaningful economic prosperity for those behind the creative output.

“With all your intellectual capacity, with all your God-given talents… all of that must mean something to you,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also reassured the entertainment community of continued government backing, pledging sustained support from the Lagos State Government to strengthen the ecosystem and create an environment where creativity can flourish without exploitation.

“I want to give you a commitment that for us in Lagos State Government, we will continue to give you the support,” he said.

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