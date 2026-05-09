AMVCA 2026: Full List Of Winners As Stars Gather For Event In Lagos [LIVE UPDATES]

Stars from Nigeria and across the continent gathered in Lagos on Saturday to celebrate the biggest winners and achievements in African television, film, and digital storytelling.

Winners At AMVCA 2026 (Full List)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman was crowned the winner for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film The Herd.#AMVCA2026 pic.twitter.com/hcs9kL2Jl3 — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 9, 2026

The event is currently ongoing, but below is the list of winners at the AMVCA 2026:

Best Digital Content Creator

Leave to Live

Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)

Our memories

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u et al.

Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi

Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw [WINNER]

My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile

Kimote – Hassan Mageye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

Lisabi: A Legend Is Born – Lateef Adedimeji [WINNER]

Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo et al.

Aljana – Grace Yakubu

Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

BEST EDITING

To Kill A Monkey — WINNER

Cordelia

My Father’s Shadow

Landline

3 Cold Dishes

Osamede

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Beyond Olympic Glory — WINNER

The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat

The People Shall

Not Addressing This Anymore

BOU

BEST SHORT FILM

Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands

Fleas – Jordy Sank

Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo

Hussainin – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa [WINNER]

My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

BEST SCORE/MUSIC

My Father’s Shadow — WINNER

3 Cold Dishes

Osamede

Gingerrr

The Party

MTV Shuga Mashariki

To Kill A Monkey

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol (S10) — WINNER (Sulaiman Kassim and Ameke)

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Chapa Chapa My Love

Out N About (Harar)

Undugu

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Adam To Eve

Mother of the Brides

The Yard

The Low Priest (Femi Ogunsanwo)— WINNER

Bobo

Best Supporting Actress

Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty

Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr

Sola Sobowale – The Covenant Series

Nadia Dutch – Aljana

Amal Umar – The Herd

Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki

Funke Akindele – Behind The Scene

Linda Ejiofor —The Herd

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard

Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr

Gabriel Afolayan – Colours of Fire

Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey [WINNER]

Femi Adeboye – Agesinkole 2

Femi Branch – Red Circle

Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes

Best Lead Actor

Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty

Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

William Benson – To Kill A Monkey

Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey

Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You

Uzor Arukwe – Colours of Fire —WINNER

Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes

Femi Branch – Red Circle

Uche Montana wins TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Best Series (Unscripted)

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3

Nigerian Idol S10

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Offair With Gbemi and Toolz

Out N’ About (Harar) — WINNER