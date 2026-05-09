AMVCA 2026: Full List Of Winners As Stars Gather For Event In Lagos [LIVE UPDATES]

Stars from Nigeria and across the continent gathered in Lagos on Saturday to celebrate the biggest winners and achievements in African television, film, and digital storytelling.
Winners At AMVCA 2026 (Full List)
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman was crowned the winner for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film The Herd.#AMVCA2026 pic.twitter.com/hcs9kL2Jl3
— Channels Television (@channelstv) May 9, 2026
The event is currently ongoing, but below is the list of winners at the AMVCA 2026:
Best Digital Content Creator
Leave to Live
Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)
Our memories
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u et al.
Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi
Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw [WINNER]
My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile
Kimote – Hassan Mageye
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)
The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born – Lateef Adedimeji [WINNER]
Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo et al.
Aljana – Grace Yakubu
Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina
BEST EDITING
To Kill A Monkey — WINNER
Cordelia
My Father’s Shadow
Landline
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Beyond Olympic Glory — WINNER
The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat
The People Shall
Not Addressing This Anymore
BOU
BEST SHORT FILM
Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands
Fleas – Jordy Sank
Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo
Hussainin – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa [WINNER]
My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power
BEST SCORE/MUSIC
My Father’s Shadow — WINNER
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
Gingerrr
The Party
MTV Shuga Mashariki
To Kill A Monkey
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol (S10) — WINNER (Sulaiman Kassim and Ameke)
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Chapa Chapa My Love
Out N About (Harar)
Undugu
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Adam To Eve
Mother of the Brides
The Yard
The Low Priest (Femi Ogunsanwo)— WINNER
Bobo
Best Supporting Actress
Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty
Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr
Sola Sobowale – The Covenant Series
Nadia Dutch – Aljana
Amal Umar – The Herd
Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki
Funke Akindele – Behind The Scene
Linda Ejiofor —The Herd
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard
Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr
Gabriel Afolayan – Colours of Fire
Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey [WINNER]
Femi Adeboye – Agesinkole 2
Femi Branch – Red Circle
Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes
Best Lead Actor
Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty
Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
William Benson – To Kill A Monkey
Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey
Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You
Uzor Arukwe – Colours of Fire —WINNER
Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes
Femi Branch – Red Circle
Uche Montana wins TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Best Series (Unscripted)
The Real Housewives of Lagos S3
Nigerian Idol S10
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Offair With Gbemi and Toolz
Out N’ About (Harar) — WINNER