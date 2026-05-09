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AMVCA 2026: Full List Of Winners As Stars Gather For Event In Lagos [LIVE UPDATES]

It celebrates the biggest achievements in film and television.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated May 9, 2026
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The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) statuette

 

Stars from Nigeria and across the continent gathered in Lagos on Saturday to celebrate the biggest winners and achievements in African television, film, and digital storytelling.

Winners At AMVCA 2026  (Full List)

The event is currently ongoing, but below is the list of winners at the AMVCA 2026:

Best Digital Content Creator
Leave to Live

Best Indigenous Language (North Africa)
Our memories

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Inside Job – Kamau Wandug’u et al.
Sayari – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi
Addis Fikir – Leul Shoaferaw [WINNER]
My Son – Isarito Mwakalindile
Kimote – Hassan Mageye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE (WEST AFRICA)

The Serpent’s Gift – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born – Lateef Adedimeji [WINNER]
Labake Olododo – Iyabo Ojo et al.
Aljana – Grace Yakubu
Olorisha – Abiola Adeshina

BEST EDITING

To Kill A Monkey — WINNER
Cordelia
My Father’s Shadow
Landline
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Beyond Olympic Glory — WINNER
The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat
The People Shall
Not Addressing This Anymore
BOU

BEST SHORT FILM

Rise – Jessie J. Rowlands
Fleas – Jordy Sank
Telephone – Fimisinuola Adejonwo
Hussainin – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa [WINNER]
My Body, God’s Temple – Uzoamaka Power

BEST SCORE/MUSIC

My Father’s Shadow — WINNER
3 Cold Dishes
Osamede
Gingerrr
The Party
MTV Shuga Mashariki
To Kill A Monkey

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol (S10) — WINNER (Sulaiman Kassim and Ameke)
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Chapa Chapa My Love
Out N About (Harar)
Undugu

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Adam To Eve
Mother of the Brides
The Yard
The Low Priest (Femi Ogunsanwo)— WINNER
Bobo

Best Supporting Actress

Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty
Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr
Sola Sobowale – The Covenant Series
Nadia Dutch – Aljana
Amal Umar – The Herd
Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki
Funke Akindele – Behind The Scene

Linda Ejiofor —The Herd

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard
Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr
Gabriel Afolayan – Colours of Fire
Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey [WINNER]
Femi Adeboye – Agesinkole 2
Femi Branch – Red Circle
Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes

Best Lead Actor

Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty
Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
William Benson – To Kill A Monkey
Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey
Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You
Uzor Arukwe – Colours of Fire —WINNER
Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes
Femi Branch – Red Circle

Uche Montana wins TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Best Series (Unscripted)

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3
Nigerian Idol S10
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Offair With Gbemi and Toolz
Out N’ About (Harar) — WINNER

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