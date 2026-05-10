How Celebrities Served Fashion, Glamour And Star Power At AMVCA 2026

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards delivered far more than trophies on Saturday night.

Held at Eko Hotels convention centre in Lagos, the 2026 ceremony transformed into a dazzling showcase of African creativity, where fashion became just as much a headline as the awards themselves.

From sculptural gowns and architectural masterpieces to culturally inspired regal attire, this year’s AMVCA proved once again why it is regarded as Africa’s equivalent of the Oscars.

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While actors and filmmakers were honoured for outstanding achievements in film and television, the red carpet and Cultural Day celebrations became the true centre of public conversation, generating viral moments across social media and reinforcing Africa’s growing influence in global fashion.

The annual awards, organised by Africa Magic, celebrate excellence in African film, television and digital content.

But over the years, the AMVCA has evolved into a major fashion spectacle, with celebrities using the platform to tell stories through couture.

This year’s event began with the now-traditional Cultural Day, where stars paid tribute to Africa’s rich heritage through elaborate traditional ensembles, beaded accessories and handcrafted fabrics.

The main awards night was followed by a parade of avant-garde creations, luxurious gowns and sharply tailored menswear that dominated online conversations.

Mercy Atang’s Bread Outfit Stole The Show

No outfit generated more debate than reality television personality Queen Mercy Atang, whose unconventional ensemble quickly became the most viral look of the evening.

Her dress, inspired by Nigeria’s iconic Agege bread, incorporated loaf-shaped elements into the design and sparked thousands of reactions online.

She revealed that the deeper inspiration for her fit is that she wanted to showcase her work as one who is a baker.

Admirers described the concept as a bold celebration of Nigerian culture and entrepreneurship, while critics questioned whether the look crossed the line between creativity and excess.

Within minutes, social media users were posting memes and joking that the reality star had arrived as the “ultimate breadwinner”. Regardless of opinion, the outfit succeeded in doing what great fashion often does: commanding attention and provoking conversation.

Nana Addo Redefined Red-Carpet Drama

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo reaffirmed her reputation as one of Africa’s most fearless dressers.

Her dramatic silver ensemble, a cathedral outfit, featured towering architectural structures reminiscent of Gothic spires and church arches. The sculptural design transformed her into what many fans dubbed a “walking monument”.

Fashion enthusiasts hailed the look as Met Gala-worthy, praising its technical complexity and theatrical impact. Others argued that it resembled costume art rather than a traditional red-carpet outfit. Yet, as with many of Nana Akua Addo’s appearances, the goal was never subtlety; it was to create a moment impossible to ignore.

Eniola Ajao’s Yellow Balloon Dress

Actress Eniola Ajao made one of the boldest entrances of the night in a dramatic yellow gown constructed from hundreds of rounded balloon-like spheres.

Designed by celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Place Empire, the avant-garde creation drew immediate attention for its scale and complexity.

Videos circulating online showed the actress requiring assistance to navigate the venue, underscoring both the ambition and impracticality of the design. While some praised the gown as a masterpiece of wearable art, others questioned whether it prioritised spectacle over comfort.

KieKie Delivered Gold And Grandeur

Media personality and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori dazzled in a richly embellished golden ensemble that combined glamour with theatrical elegance.

Her look was celebrated for its luxurious detailing, commanding silhouette and confident presentation. Fashion commentators widely ranked her among the evening’s standout stars, noting that she once again demonstrated her ability to balance humour, personality and impeccable style.

Actress and comedian Etinosa Idemudia drew praise for a regal outfit that honoured indigenous Nigerian aesthetics.

Featuring intricate beadwork and traditional-inspired styling, her appearance was lauded for marrying cultural authenticity with contemporary sophistication. The look resonated with audiences who appreciated fashion rooted in identity and heritage.

Akin Faminu Spearheads Elegance

Celebrity style influencer Akin Faminu once again showed why he is regarded as one of Africa’s best-dressed men.

His opulent traditional ensemble, inspired by Itsekiri royalty, featured rich fabrics, pearls and ornate embellishments.

Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon Raised Menswear Bar

Actor Stan Nze captivated audiences with a regal Cultural Day outfit that blended tradition and elegance. Donning a black majestic outfit with a skirt-like appearance, his appearance was frequently cited as one of the strongest male looks of the event.

Deyemi Okanlawon, meanwhile, generated one of the most divisive fashion moments with his samurai-inspired ensemble.

Complete with warrior-like detailing, the daring look split opinion, with supporters praising its originality and detractors calling it overly theatrical.

Osas Ighodaro, Uche Jombo Delivered Timeless Elegance

Veteran actress Uche Jombo impressed with a refined and sophisticated gown that highlighted craftsmanship and understated glamour.

Osas Ighodaro made a bold fashion statement in a striking gown. The dress was a fitted corset-style bodysuit with nude mesh and red satin details, giving it a sculpted, dramatic shape.

The standout feature was a large spiral “halo” structure rising above her head, making the look feel artistic and editorial. The gown was covered in red crystals that sparkled under the lights, and she finished with a sleek blonde bun and diamond earrings for a clean, elegant finish.

Former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke delivered another unforgettable appearance, pairing artistic design with polished styling.

Osas Ighodaro once again raised her status as a perennial red-carpet favourite, while Uche Montana, who also received the Trailblazer Award, enjoyed one of the most celebrated fashion moments of the night.

Awards

While fashion dominated social media, the ceremony also honoured the continent’s finest screen talents.

Linda Ejiofor made history by winning Best Lead Actress for The Serpent’s Gift and Best Supporting Actress for The Herd. Uzor Arukwe won Best Lead Actor for Colours of Fire.

My Father’s Shadow secured Best Movie and Best Director for Akinola Davies Jr.

Veteran stars Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo received the Industry Merit Award, while Bucci Franklin won Best Supporting Actor for To Kill A Monkey.

The event was hosted by Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Beyond the glamour of the main ceremony, the Cultural Day celebration spotlighted the African identity.

Celebrities appeared in richly embroidered agbadas, aso-oke, coral beads and royal headpieces, paying tribute to traditions from across the continent.

AMVCA 2026 demonstrated that African entertainment is no longer defined solely by what appears on screen. The event showcased a thriving ecosystem where film, fashion, culture and celebrity converge to create moments that resonate far beyond the auditorium.

From Queen Mercy Atang’s bread-inspired dress to Nana’s cathedral masterpiece and Eniola Ajao’s balloon creation, this year’s ceremony produced fashion moments that were bold, provocative and unforgettable.