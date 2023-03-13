I’m Challenging INEC’s Electoral Process And Tinubu’s Declaration As Winner – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has revealed the focus of his petition at the Presidential Elections Tribunal (PET).

In a tweet on Monday, Obi said he wants to challenge both the electoral process of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect.

“Following my response to a question while appearing on Arise TV earlier today, I want to state categorically that at the Presidential Elections Tribunal (PET), I am challenging the INEC electoral process that led to the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect as well as the Declaration itself,” Obi’s tweet read.

Former Lagos State governor, Tinubu, was declared the winner by INEC in the hotly contested election that saw the Labour Party candidate coming second behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to INEC, 70-year-old Tinubu, scored the highest number of votes — 8,794,726 after coming out tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states. Atiku, 76, scored got 6,984,520 votes equally winning 12 states to place second, while 61-year-old Obi scored 6,101,533, winning in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory to come third.

However, both Obi and Atiku have since rejected the declaration of INEC and have gone to court to challenge the outcome of the election.