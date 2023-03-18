‘A Complete Sham’: Labour Party Condemns Gov, State Assembly Polls

The Labour Party has condemned the conduct of the governorship and state house of assembly elections across the country, describing the exercise as “a complete sham.”

“The leadership of the Labour Party has watched with trepidation the ongoing rape of democracy in Nigeria as being supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,” its National Chairman, Julius Abure, said in a statement on Saturday.”

He decried that “serious” thuggery, violence and suppression of voters prevailed unchecked as people were prevented from going to vote for candidates of their choice, “especially when they perceived you are supporting the opposition party.”

The LP chairman cited incidences of ballot box snatching, intimidation of voters and high level of vote buying, saying electoral crimes were “very visible” in Rivers, Lagos, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and several other states.

According to Abure, the conduct of the polls by INEC led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu “clearly proved” that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election was a “well-orchestrated plot to favour a particular political party and candidate”.

