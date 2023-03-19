Collation Of Results In Kaduna State To Begin On Sunday

The collation of results for the governorship election in Kaduna State will commence at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Collation Centre on Sunday (today).

An INEC officer told Channels Television about the development during a visit to the collation centre to monitor the process.

According to the officer, results are being collated at the local government level and by 9 am on Sunday, it is expected that all results would have been ready from the 23 local government areas of the state for collation at the state headquarters of INEC in Kaduna.