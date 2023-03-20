Adamawa Collation Deferred As Thugs Attack Stakeholders, Destroy Property

Thugs attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Yola, Adamawa State amid the ongoing governorship election results collation.

Channels Television reports that miscreants surrounded the INEC Collation Centre and refused anyone entry into or exit from the facility around 2 am on Monday.

It took the combined effort of the army, police and other security agencies for some people to leave the venue.

In the commotion, the thugs smashed the car of our correspondent, destroying the rear windscreen. The reporter, in company with Channels Television’s cameraman and a colleague from another media organisation, managed to escape.

The announcement of results for the Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) was deferred to 12 pm, following disagreements over the results.