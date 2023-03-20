At Least 21 Killed In Nigeria’s Electoral Violence, Says EU Observer

As results of the governorship and state house of assembly polls are being collated across the country, the European Union says no fewer than 21 persons have died from electoral violence.

The EU Chief Observer, Mister Barry Andrews, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists on their findings in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Speaker, Deputy Lose Seats To PDP Members

Barry stated that there was massive voter apathy, mainly because voters’ expectations during the presidential election were not met.

The EU Observer also explained that there were records of vote buying in several parts of the country.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an improvement in its logistics arrangements, adding that the electoral body did better in the conduct of the polls through the deployment and usage of technology.