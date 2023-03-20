Elections: Kaduna Assembly Speaker Zailani Re-elected

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been been reelected as member to represent Igabi West state Constituency in the state.

Announcing the result at the Collation Centre in Rigachikun, the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Bashir Abubakar said Zailani polled a total of 45,849 votes to defeat his closest rival , Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 23, 163 votes.

READ ALSO: APC Wins Sokoto Governorship Election

The Candidates of Labour Party (LP ) and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1,698 and 1,242 votes respectively to place third and fourth.