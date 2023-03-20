PDP’s Mutfwang Beats Lalong’s Candidate, Declared Plateau Gov-Elect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Caleb Mutfwang has been declared the Governor-Elect of Plateau State.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof Idris Amali declared Mutfwang as the winner having scored 525,299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nantawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 481,370 votes while Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with 60,310 votes.

The PDP candidate secured 43,929 votes higher than the APC candidate who was anointed by the incumbent, Simon Lalong.

The PDP scored the highest votes in 10 local government areas of Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Lantang North, Langtang South, Riyom, Mikang, Mangu, Jos East as well as Qua’an Pan and Pokkos while the APC scored highest votes in seven local government areas of Jos East, Kanke, Kanam, Pankshin, Shendam, Wase and Jos North respectively.