Tinubu Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Plateau Stakeholders

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Plateau State stakeholders led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation arrived at the Villa at about 1:00 p.m. for the meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

The discussions lasted several hours, though details of the deliberations were not made public.

The meeting is understood to be a follow-up to the President’s recent visit to Plateau State in the aftermath of the deadly Palm Sunday attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos.

[READ ALSO] Jos Attack: ‘This Experience Will Not Repeat Itself’, Tinubu Tells Victims’ Families

The closed-door session comes approximately four weeks after the March 29 attack, when gunmen opened fire at a busy junction in Jos, killing at least 28 people, including university students and staff, and injuring 22 others.

The incident triggered widespread fear and heightened security concerns across the state, with sporadic violence reported in areas surrounding the University of Jos.

In response to the deteriorating security situation at the time, authorities ordered the evacuation and temporary closure of the university, while additional security personnel were deployed to restore order and prevent further escalation.

President Tinubu subsequently visited Jos on April 2, where he met with government officials, traditional rulers, and families of victims.

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Governor Mutfwang, during the President’s visit, indicated that stakeholders would need sufficient time to adequately brief him on the situation—a request Tinubu granted on the spot.

During the visit, Tinubu expressed condolences and assured residents of the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the state.

He also called for decisive action against those responsible for the attack, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

As part of measures to strengthen security nationwide, the President announced plans for the deployment of about 5,000 surveillance cameras to enhance monitoring and support law enforcement operations. The Minister of Communications, Bosun Tijani, was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the initiative.

Governor Mutfwang had described the attack as a temporary setback, expressing optimism that Plateau State would recover and continue its trajectory towards peace, tourism, and stability.

He also commended security agencies for their response efforts.

Despite these assurances, residents have continued to call for sustained and comprehensive security measures to guarantee long-term safety across affected communities.

Tension remained high following a series of deadly attacks and rising casualties across several communities in March and early April.

In the aftermath, the death toll from the Angwan Rukuba attack in Jos North later rose to 33, as some victims died in the hospital. The Plateau State Government confirmed the updated figure and vowed to investigate the motive behind the killings while assuring residents that efforts were underway to restore peace.

Authorities also released three youths earlier arrested in connection with the incident, following protests that disrupted funeral proceedings. The demonstrations, led by residents and youths, reflected growing frustration over repeated attacks and alleged injustice in arrests.

Violence continued in multiple areas, including Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Kanam, where fresh attacks in April left several more people dead, including entire families and a pastor’s household.

Security forces reported some operational successes, including the killing of 10 suspected terrorists and the recovery of weapons in coordinated operations.