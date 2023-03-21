PDP’s Kefas Agbu Emerges Taraba Gov-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kefas Agbu the winner of the Taraba State governorship election.

Agbu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 257,926 votes to edge out the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Muhammad Yahaya, who polled 202,277.

In third place, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Bwacha, garnered 142,502 ballots.

The state Returning Officer Prof M.A. Abdulazeez declared Agbu the winner at 12:30 am on Tuesday, after finding his win in fulfilment of the requirements to be named the governor-elect.

Abdulazeez called on all contestants to “forgive each other” adding, “We are doing this ensure that democracy has gone a long way in Nigeria.”