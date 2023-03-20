INEC Declares APC’s Uba Sani Winner Of Kaduna Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Senator Uba Sani was on Monday declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

He was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kaduna State and Vice Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis.

Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 719,196 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, came a distant third after polling 58,283 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi scored 21,405 votes.

Results For Kaduna Governorship Elections pic.twitter.com/akPKHwWFZP Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 20, 2023

Before the winner was declared, the Kaduna State PDP Collation Agent, Danjuma Sarki, objected to the results, claiming the number of votes gotten from its situation room was 713,157 while the APC had 709,561.

He argued that the collation did not follow the Electoral Act 2022 and asked INEC to refer to the results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

But the returning officer objected, saying the results announced were based on the collation done which was not objected to by party agents.

The PDP agent, therefore, refused to sign the final results sheets, describing the exercise as marred by irregularities.