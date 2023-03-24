Re-Arraignment Of Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde, Others Stalled

The re-arraignment of former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Dibu Ojerinde and 10 others before a Federal High Court in Abuja has been stalled due to the failure of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to produce the defendants in court.

The ex-jamb registrar, who is already facing trial on N5 billion fraud charges at the same court, was to be arraigned alongside his four children on fresh fraud charges. The co-defendants are Mary Funmilayo, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo and Oluwaseun.

Also included in the charges are Ojerinde’s firms, Doyin Ogboni Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centre Limited and Standout Institutes Limited.

However, the arraignment of the defendants could not proceed because eight of the defendants were not in court.

The prosecution, ICPC said it was only able to serve Ojerinde and could not serve the other defendants.

Justice Inyang Ekwo asked the ICPC to serve the defendants immediately and adjourned the matter to April 19. He warned that there would be consequences if the defendants fail to appear on the adjourned date.