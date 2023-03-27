INEC Fixes Date For Kebbi, Adamawa, Other Supplementary Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, April 15 for governorship, national and state assembly supplementary elections.

The commission made the disclosure in a tweet on Monday.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly,” the tweet reads.

The announcement comes barely one week after the governorship elections of Kebbi and Adamawa states were declared inconclusive.

Last Monday, the election in Kebbi was declared inconclusive due to breaches of electoral laws that led to cancellation of results in polling units within 20 of the state’s 21 local government areas (LGAs).

INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, said violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings and over-voting played a role in having the election declared inconclusive.

