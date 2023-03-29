Lassa Fever Deaths Hit 142 In 23 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that no fewer than 142 people across 23 states have died from Lassa fever since the turn of the year.

This was disclosed via the official website of the agency on Tuesday, where it showed that these 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 97 Local Government Areas

According to the report, “71% of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi.”

While 29% were reported from 6 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 71% confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32%, Edo 29%, and Bauchi 10%.

In a comparative analysis with its report from last year, there was an increase in the number of suspected cases

“The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.”

It also revealed that the youth population was at risk of being infected with the disease

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age:32 years.”