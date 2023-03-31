Katsina Governor-Elect Radda To Deploy Technology For Terrorism Fight 

The Katsina State Governor-Elect, Dikko Umaru Radda, has vowed to deploy technology to address terrorism as well as make deserted farmlands accessible for cultivation when he assumes office.

He made this pledge in a chat with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday to present his Certificate of Return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Katsina Governor-elect also promised to restore farming activities as the mainstay of the state’s economy.

Led to the President’s office by incumbent Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, Radda further disclosed that he has already commenced a strategic policy review under the present administration whose recommendations will be implemented after May 29.

Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Katsina State by INEC and is set to be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

According to INEC, Radda scored 859,892 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Yakubu Danmarke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 486,620 votes.