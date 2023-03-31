South Africa’s Pistorius Seeks Parole Decade After Killing Girlfriend

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated March 31, 2023
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 14, 2016 South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius leaves the Pretoria High Court, on the second day of his pre sentencing hearing set to send him back to jail for murdering his girlfriend three years ago. (Photo by KAREL PRINSLOO / AFP)

 

 

A parole hearing began Friday that could see South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius released from prison early, a decade after he shot and killed his girlfriend.

Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house, in a killing that shocked the world.

Lawyers for Steenkamp’s family arrived at the correctional facility on the outskirts of the capital, where the hearing was taking place, amid a heavy media presence.

Steenkamp’s mother, June, is to appear before the board to “make representations” also on behalf of her husband, Barry, who is unable to travel because of ill health, lawyer Tania Koen said.

“They don’t feel that he should be released. They feel that he has shown no remorse,” she told reporters outside the prison.

Pistorius, 36, is being held at the same facility, where the parole board was scheduled to convene for a closed-door session at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 14, 2013 South Africa’s Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves the Boshkop police station in Pretoria East, to be taken into police custody after allegedly shooting dead his model girlfriend having mistaken her for an intruder at his upscale home. (Photo by – / AFP)

 

Pistorius is also expected to address the hearing and respond to the Steenkamps’ submissions, Koen said.

“As you can imagine it’s painful. June has to face Oscar Pistorius again this morning. He is the killer of her daughter,” she said.

Comprising at least three people, including prison services and community members, the board is to determine whether the purpose of imprisonment has been served, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

 

The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, June Steenkamp arrives at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on March 31, 2023.  (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

 

– ‘Traumatic’ –
Known worldwide as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, Pistorius was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.

He had pleaded not guilty and denied that he killed Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 06, 2012 South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius runs across the finish line as he anchors his team home to win the men’s 4×100 metres relay T42-46 final during the athletics competition at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in east London.  (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

 

Prisoners in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.

Pistorius has served more than half, having started his term in 2014.

His lawyer Julian Knight said he would not comment until after a decision on the parole was made.

Pistorius met with Steenkamp’s parents last year, part of a process that authorities say aims to ensure inmates “acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large”.

Koen described the meeting as “very emotional” and “traumatic”.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 07, 2014 South African Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius wipes his face during his trial in Court in Pretoria.  (Photo by THEMBA HADEBE / POOL / AFP)

 

The board will consider whether Pistorius has been rehabilitated or still poses a danger to society, and review his conduct in prison, according to the correctional services.

A year before killing Steenkamp, Pistorius became the first double amputee to race in the Olympics, competing at the 2012 London Games.

He became a household name admired worldwide and courted by sponsors, but it all came crashing down after the killing.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 09, 2014 South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius reacts at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria during his murder trial.  (Photo by THEMBA HADEBE / POOL / AFP)

 

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 05, 2014 A member of the ANCWL (African National Congress Womens League) wears a picture with a portrait of the late Reeva Steenkamp as she sits in court on the third day of the trial of South African Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. (Photo by Alon Skuy / POOL / AFP)

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 14, 2013 South Africa’s Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves the Boshkop police station in Pretoria East, to be taken into police custody after allegedly shooting dead his model girlfriend having mistaken her for an intruder at his upscale home.  (Photo by LUCKY NXUMALO / AFP)

 

Parole decisions are usually known the same day of the hearing or a day later, but the correctional services department has indicated that in Pistorius’ case it might not be taken on Friday.

If denied, he has the right to approach the courts for review.

 

