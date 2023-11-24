JUST IN: Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole 11 Years After Killing Girlfriend

The “Blade Runner” was sent back to jail for six years in 2016 after a high court sentence, which was less than half the 15-year minimum term sought by prosecutors.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated November 24, 2023
(FILES) South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius gestures during the third day of his hearing at the Pretoria High Court for sentencing procedures in his murder trial in Pretoria on June 15, 2016. (Photo by Alon Skuy / POOL / AFP)

 

 

 

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was granted early release from prison on parole on Friday, a decade after he killed his girlfriend in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.

Pistorius was told at a hearing in Pretoria, the administrative capital where he has been held, that he will be released on January 5, 2024. A model and law graduate, Steenkamp was 29.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms parole placement for Mr Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius, effective from 5 January 2024,” a DCS spokesman said.

