JUST IN: Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole 11 Years After Killing Girlfriend

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius was granted early release from prison on parole on Friday, a decade after he killed his girlfriend in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.

Pistorius was told at a hearing in Pretoria, the administrative capital where he has been held, that he will be released on January 5, 2024. A model and law graduate, Steenkamp was 29.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms parole placement for Mr Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius, effective from 5 January 2024,” a DCS spokesman said.