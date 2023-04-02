Chelsea Sack Potter, Appoint Saltor As Interim Coach

Chelsea Football Club has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club, saying that the coach has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.

The club in a statement on Sunday also announced that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

In his time with the Chelsea, Potter has taken the club to the quarter final of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future,” the statement from the club said.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were quoted to have said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Who is Bruno Saltor?

Bruno Saltor Grau is a former Brighton player. He has been in coaching since retiring at the end of the 2018/19 season and joined Graham Potter in moving to Stamford Bridge in 2022.

The Spaniard, who is considered a legend at Brighton, spent a successful seven years on the South Coast. He guided the club as captain to a first promotion to the top flight in 34 years.

He signed for Brighton from La Liga side Valencia in 2012 and went on to make 39 Premier League appearances between 2017 and 2019.

He surpassed 10 years of service with the Seagulls in June 2022, having been appointed part of the club’s coaching staff in 2019, after he hung up his boots.

He then followed Potter to the Blues after a near 18-year senior football career. With Potter now leaving Chelsea, he has been asked to take over as interim head coach.