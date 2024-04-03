‘The Earlier, The Better’, Ex-DSS Director Urges Govs To Accelerate State Police 

A former Assistant Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Adams Abuh, has called on 20 governors yet to support the creation of state police to expedite action.

Abuh, who was a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Wednesday, said the escalating security challenges of banditry and kidnapping in the country demand urgent response from federal and state governments.

The ex-DSS director also said security agents in Nigeria have been handicapped as they have not been equipped with the right work tools to respond timely to emergency calls.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force has been understaffed, with unserviceable vehicles, plus logistics challenges, inadequate funding, poor remuneration, amongst other factors. He said these factors have been responsible for the poor response time of security agencies to distress calls.

Abuh said, “There are still so many things that have been left undone before we even get to the issue of the citizens carrying arms to protect themselves.

“We have been discussing about the state police. A lot of open spaces that have not been policed properly in our country still exist. And there has been unanimous calls over the years for state police. Why have we not taken advantage of that option? And the earlier we do it, the better.

“I am aware that while the National Assembly and even the government is ready, just a few states are ready to agree to state police. The earlier they agree to do it the better.”

Talks about state police have been gaining momentum in the last few weeks with some governors and regional socio-political groups like Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo saying it would curb menacing trend of kidnapping, banditry and sundry crimes.

Already, there are state-owned security outfits in about 23 states like the Civilian Joint Task Force in Borno State, the Amotekun Corps in the South-West geopolitical zone, Ebube Agu in the South-East, Benue Guards in the North Central State, Community Protection Guards in Zamfara, Community Watch Corps in Katsina, the Neighbourhood Watch in Plateau, state-backed vigilante outfits in Niger and Bauchi, amongst others.

However, these outfits have been handicapped in their operations due to a number of factors including lack of license to bear assault rifles and superior weapons to confront deadly insurgents and criminals but governors are upbeat that with a constitutional backing, these outfits will live up to their full potential.

To this end, President Bola Tinubu and governors of the 36 states mid-February, agreed on state police as a method to curb the escalating security challenges in the country.

About a month later, 16 governors submitted their reports to the National Economic Council (NEC), expressing their support for the creation of state police and the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to allow for same. The decision of the remaining 20 governors are still being expected.