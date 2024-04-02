30 Katsina Children Freed 24 Hours After Abduction

Thirty children abducted by bandits at Kasai village in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have been freed.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He noted that their release followed a concerted effort by the command, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, which he believed yielded a positive result.

Bandits had on Monday abducted the children, mostly girls, while fetching firewood in the bush.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Command swung into action and launched an investigation to rescue the kidnapped victims as well as arrest the perpetrators. Further development will be communicated in due time, please” the police spokesperson said.

A resident of the area, Muhammad Batsari, also confirmed that the abducted children have been release.

“I was called this (Tuesday) morning that all the kidnapped victims have been released by the bandits.