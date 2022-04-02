At Least 13 Killed In Fresh Bandit Attack On Zamfara Villages

At least 13 persons have been killed by armed bandits in attacks on different communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The affected communities are Kadaddaba, Rafin Gero, and Babban Baye, all in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammadu Shehu, confirmed the attacks to Channels Television on Saturday.

He stressed that 13 persons were killed during the separate attacks on Thursday evening.

Locals, however, insist that 15 persons were killed during the attack.

An indigene of Anka community, Yusuf Anka, told Channels Television that no less than fifteen persons were killed in three villages of Anka Local Government.

“15 people were killed on Thursday evening by bandits in three villages, Kaddadaba, Babban Baye, and Rafin Gero. One of the villages is less than five kilometres away from Anka Local Government Headquarters,” he said.

There was also a reported attack on a community under Gummi Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday which he said no fewer than 20 persons were killed.

“Another 20 people were killed by the terrorists in Daki Takwas village early hours of Friday, with hundreds of cattle rustled.”

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Shehu denied the reported attack, saying there was no such incident in Daki Takwas community.

Shehu said, “there was no any incident in Daki Takwas, the village is under Gummi Local Government and there was no attack in the village.”