How We Arrested Suspected Criminals Fleeing North-West In Ondo – Amotekun

Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, has provided insight into how the corps apprehended at least 61 suspected criminals in the state.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, Adeleye said 61 suspected criminals, including 39 men, were arrested in a remote area between Ifon and Akure.

Adeleye said some of the criminals came from Kano, and Sokoto, where the US military launched airstrikes against terrorists last week.

“Amotekun paraded 61 suspected criminals, inclusive of 39 men, arrested in a dark spot between Ifon and Akure, precisely in the forest of Elegbeka. There were other suspects who were also paraded, and we have commenced profiling.

“As soon as it’s concluded, our necessary steps in conjunction with other relevant security agencies will be taken,” he said.

According to the commander, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects traveled in two vehicles from Sokoto State, with a few coming from Kano, and met in Elegbeka in Ose, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. They reportedly intended to settle in the forest.

He further explained that Amotekun has armored rangers stationed in the forest, control points at strategic locations, border patrols, and a 24/7 enhanced patrol. He added that these operations make it easier to detect when people are illegally occupying forest reserves in the area.

“It was during one of these operations that we received credible information, acted upon it, and were able to arrest 39 of them. We then brought them back to headquarters for detailed profiling,” Adeleye said.

The commander noted that he has consistently emphasized over the last five years that Amotekun remains a major solution to grassroots insecurity.

“This is because Amotekun provides a homegrown solution to domestic or local problems, that is, insecurity in our domain,” he emphasized.

He further explained, “Looking at it from both the conventional and non-conventional angles, you will find that it is always easy for Amotekun to detect criminals among the locals because the majority of recruits are from the area. It is therefore very easy to identify strangers when they come in.”